Martinrea International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRETF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Martinrea International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRETF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 257,800 shares, a growth of 19.4% from the August 15th total of 216,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 429.7 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Scotiabank began coverage on Martinrea International in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MRETF
Martinrea International Price Performance
Martinrea International Company Profile
Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Martinrea International
- Large Cap Stock Definition and How to Invest
- 2 Recession-Proof Intelligence Stocks to Defend Your Portfolio
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Up Stocks
- 5 Reasons Mullen Automotive is About to Turn a Corner
- Video Game Stocks: How to Invest in Gaming
- Qualcomm and Apple Forge Ahead with New Modem Partnership
Receive News & Ratings for Martinrea International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martinrea International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.