Martinrea International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRETF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Martinrea International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRETF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 257,800 shares, a growth of 19.4% from the August 15th total of 216,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 429.7 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Scotiabank began coverage on Martinrea International in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Martinrea International Price Performance

Martinrea International Company Profile

Shares of MRETF stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.58. 10,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,113. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.95. Martinrea International has a fifty-two week low of $5.94 and a fifty-two week high of $11.30.

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

Featured Articles

