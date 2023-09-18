Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) Short Interest Down 18.2% in August

Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,500 shares, a decrease of 18.2% from the August 15th total of 27,500 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 11,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mastech Digital in a research report on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Mastech Digital Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Mastech Digital stock opened at $9.97 on Monday. Mastech Digital has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $15.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.65 million, a P/E ratio of 62.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.65.

Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $52.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $54.94 million. Mastech Digital had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 0.89%. Analysts forecast that Mastech Digital will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mastech Digital

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHH. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Mastech Digital by 164.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Mastech Digital in the 2nd quarter worth about $113,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Mastech Digital by 77.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,989 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mastech Digital by 38.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 4,457 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mastech Digital by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 2,107 shares during the last quarter. 16.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mastech Digital

(Get Free Report)

Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

