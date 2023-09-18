Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Bought by Contravisory Investment Management Inc.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1,649.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,404 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,295 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for approximately 2.0% of Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $7,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.8% during the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 3,409 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.0% during the first quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% during the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 5,220 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,897,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.8% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,369,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MGO Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.5% during the first quarter. MGO Private Wealth LLC now owns 867 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.65, for a total value of $2,481,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,565,450.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $2,533,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,596,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.65, for a total transaction of $2,481,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,565,450.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 407,267 shares of company stock valued at $161,485,243 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on MA. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $463.00 to $488.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $442.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $437.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $442.83.

Mastercard Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE MA traded up $3.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $417.72. 654,097 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,676,901. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $401.97 and its 200 day moving average is $381.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.10. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $276.87 and a fifty-two week high of $418.60.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 178.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 21.37%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Further Reading

