Metahero Trading Up 4% This Week (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 18th. During the last seven days, Metahero has traded 4% higher against the dollar. Metahero has a market cap of $20.98 million and $504,237.87 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metahero token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Metahero alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000087 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00006815 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Metahero Token Profile

Metahero (HERO) is a token. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,866,213,223 tokens. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metahero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metahero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Metahero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metahero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.