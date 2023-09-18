Michael D. Hughes Sells 58,000 Shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Stock

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) insider Michael D. Hughes sold 58,000 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $348,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 883,670 shares in the company, valued at $5,302,020. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

ChargePoint Stock Down 4.4 %

NYSE CHPT traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.37. 11,808,707 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,943,269. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 1.62. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.96 and a 1 year high of $18.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.03.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $150.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.25 million. ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 106.73% and a negative net margin of 65.71%. ChargePoint’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CHPT shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. R. F. Lafferty dropped their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Fox Advisors lowered ChargePoint from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. B. Riley lowered their price target on ChargePoint from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Friday, September 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.73.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ChargePoint by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,469,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,280 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 14.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,217,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939,710 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of ChargePoint by 5.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,286,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,677,000 after acquiring an additional 229,805 shares during the last quarter. RHO Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,628,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in ChargePoint by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,942,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,654,000 after purchasing an additional 301,687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

