Michael G. Potter Sells 10,000 Shares of Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) Stock

Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Free Report) CFO Michael G. Potter sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $150,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $775,172.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Corsair Gaming Price Performance

NASDAQ CRSR traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 260,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,178. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 494.16 and a beta of 1.73. Corsair Gaming, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.96 and a 1-year high of $20.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.31.

Get Corsair Gaming alerts:

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $325.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.39 million. Corsair Gaming had a positive return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. On average, equities analysts predict that Corsair Gaming, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corsair Gaming

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 429.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 1,179.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,705 shares during the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 224.2% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CRSR. Wedbush upgraded Corsair Gaming from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Corsair Gaming from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Corsair Gaming

Corsair Gaming Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Corsair Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corsair Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.