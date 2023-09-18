Midas (MIDAS) Price Reaches $1.36 on Top Exchanges

Midas (MIDAS) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. During the last seven days, Midas has traded 0% higher against the dollar. Midas has a total market cap of $3.54 million and $81.20 worth of Midas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Midas token can now be bought for about $1.36 or 0.00005018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Midas Profile

MIDAS is a token. Midas’ total supply is 2,840,494 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,607,171 tokens. Midas’ official Twitter account is @midas_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Midas’ official website is midas.investments. The Reddit community for Midas is https://reddit.com/r/midas_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Midas is blog.midas.investments.

Midas Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Midas (MIDAS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Midas has a current supply of 2,840,494 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Midas is 1.35967591 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://midas.investments/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Midas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Midas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Midas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

