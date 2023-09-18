Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE) Trading 0.2% Higher

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE – Get Free Report) traded up 0.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.12 and last traded at $10.07. 12,791 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 36,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.05.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.14 and its 200-day moving average is $10.04.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st.

In other Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 543,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $5,568,384.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,349,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,083,605. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 71,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 12,022 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund during the first quarter worth $1,968,000. Balboa Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 8.9% during the first quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 75,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 6,208 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund during the first quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund during the first quarter worth $113,000.

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miller Howard Investments, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and high dividend paying stocks of companies.

