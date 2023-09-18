Montero Mining and Exploration (CVE:MON) Trading 14.3% Higher

Montero Mining and Exploration Ltd. (CVE:MON – Get Free Report) traded up 14.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20. 114,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 92,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

Montero Mining and Exploration Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.73 million, a P/E ratio of -17.50 and a beta of 1.52.

Montero Mining and Exploration Company Profile

Montero Mining and Exploration Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile. It explores for gold, silver, and copper molybdenum deposits. The company holds an interest in the Avispa project that covers an area of 478.3 kilometer square located in the Atacama Desert of northern Chile.

See Also

