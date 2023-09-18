Moonbeam (GLMR) Price Tops $0.17 on Exchanges

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 18th. One Moonbeam coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000623 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Moonbeam has a market capitalization of $123.22 million and approximately $1.94 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Moonbeam

Moonbeam (GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,085,007,579 coins and its circulating supply is 736,954,345 coins. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

