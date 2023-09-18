Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) Short Interest Update

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 766,700 shares, a drop of 17.5% from the August 15th total of 928,800 shares. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 277,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Motorcar Parts of America in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other Motorcar Parts of America news, Director Bison Capital Partners Vi-A, L acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard K. Mochulsky sold 4,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total transaction of $36,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,541 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $52,982.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company's stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPAA. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Motorcar Parts of America during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,486,000. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 42.2% in the second quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 2,459,853 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $19,039,000 after buying an additional 730,543 shares during the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,040,899 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,057,000 after acquiring an additional 461,035 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,225,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 490.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 233,856 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 194,267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Motorcar Parts of America stock opened at $7.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $145.98 million, a P/E ratio of -25.69 and a beta of 1.39. Motorcar Parts of America has a 52 week low of $4.26 and a 52 week high of $19.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.42 and a 200-day moving average of $7.25.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The auto parts company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $159.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.20 million. Motorcar Parts of America had a negative net margin of 0.80% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%. On average, analysts expect that Motorcar Parts of America will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts in the United States. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; and brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, brake rotors, brake pads, and brake master cylinders.

