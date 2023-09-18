MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) Trading Up 0% Over Last Week

MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 18th. One MUSE ENT NFT token can currently be bought for about $0.0151 or 0.00000056 BTC on exchanges. MUSE ENT NFT has a total market cap of $13.59 million and approximately $12.00 worth of MUSE ENT NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MUSE ENT NFT has traded up 0% against the US dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MUSE ENT NFT Token Profile

MUSE ENT NFT’s genesis date was June 20th, 2022. MUSE ENT NFT’s official website is msksoft.io. MUSE ENT NFT’s official Twitter account is @muse__ent.

Buying and Selling MUSE ENT NFT

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Tron20 platform. MUSE ENT NFT has a current supply of 0. The last known price of MUSE ENT NFT is 0.01509256 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $12.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://msksoft.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MUSE ENT NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MUSE ENT NFT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MUSE ENT NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

