Navcoin Price Hits $0.0519 (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. Over the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Navcoin has a market cap of $4.17 million and $75,125.75 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0519 or 0.00000193 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,601,686 coins and its circulating supply is 76,598,110 coins. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

