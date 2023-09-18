NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) Shares Up 4.7%

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCSM – Get Free Report) shares shot up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.50 and last traded at $16.48. 5,157 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 5,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.74.

NCS Multistage Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.86 and a 200-day moving average of $19.31. The company has a market cap of $40.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Get NCS Multistage alerts:

NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($2.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NCS Multistage had a positive return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 26.13%. The firm had revenue of $25.39 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of NCS Multistage

NCS Multistage Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in NCS Multistage by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in NCS Multistage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NCS Multistage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. EA Series Trust purchased a new position in shares of NCS Multistage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of NCS Multistage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000. Institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fracturing systems, which include casing-installed sliding sleeves, downhole frac isolation assemblies, and sand jet perforating products; enhanced recovery products, such as sliding sleeve, as well as Terrus system, an injection control device; repeat precision products comprising composite frac plugs and bridge plugs, RP single-use disposable setting tools, express systems, and related products; chemical and radioactive tracer diagnostics services; and well construction products, including AirLock casing buoyancy system, Vecturon and Vectraset liner hanger systems, and Toe initiation sleeves.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NCS Multistage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCS Multistage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.