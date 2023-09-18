NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.04 Billion

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. During the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $1.04 billion and approximately $45.47 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for $1.10 or 0.00004111 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00034082 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00027438 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00011185 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0961 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002338 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003361 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000850 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO:NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 941,671,517 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 941,671,517 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 1.10447195 USD and is down -0.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 290 active market(s) with $31,341,459.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

