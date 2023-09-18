Neighbourly Pharmacy (TSE:NBLY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $14.34

Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc. (TSE:NBLY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$14.34 and last traded at C$14.34, with a volume of 10745 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NBLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cormark dropped their target price on shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$36.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$24.50 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TD Securities dropped their target price on Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$23.00 to C$21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Desjardins lowered their price objective on Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$24.50.

Get Neighbourly Pharmacy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NBLY

Neighbourly Pharmacy Trading Down 2.5 %

Neighbourly Pharmacy Announces Dividend

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$15.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$18.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.99, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$643.69 million, a PE ratio of -24.23 and a beta of 0.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be paid a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 28th. Neighbourly Pharmacy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -29.51%.

About Neighbourly Pharmacy

(Get Free Report)

Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc owns and operates a chain of retail pharmacies in Canada. The company sells prescription medication, confections and food, over the counter drugs, and health and beauty aids. It operates pharmacies under the various banners, such as IDA/Guardian, Pharmachoice, Pharmasave, Remedy's RX, and Drug Trading.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Neighbourly Pharmacy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neighbourly Pharmacy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.