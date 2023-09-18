NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) EVP Jennifer Wuamett Sells 11,394 Shares

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 11,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.80, for a total value of $2,276,521.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,508,286.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock traded up $1.91 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $199.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,482,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,174,363. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.82. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $132.08 and a one year high of $225.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.02. The stock has a market cap of $51.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.57.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 42.95%. As a group, analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be issued a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.32%.

Several research firms have commented on NXPI. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $216.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NXPI. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,290,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 336,187 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $68,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2,721.7% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 36,400 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $7,450,000 after purchasing an additional 35,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Further Reading

