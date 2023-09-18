NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) EVP Jennifer Wuamett Sells 11,394 Shares

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 11,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.80, for a total value of $2,276,521.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,508,286.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance
Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock traded up $1.91 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $199.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,482,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,174,363. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.82. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $132.08 and a one year high of $225.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.02. The stock has a market cap of $51.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.57.
NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 42.95%. As a group, analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.
NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have commented on NXPI. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $216.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.00.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NXPI. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,290,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 336,187 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $68,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2,721.7% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 36,400 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $7,450,000 after purchasing an additional 35,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.
About NXP Semiconductors
NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.
