ONE Advisory Partners LLC Buys 1,043 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

ONE Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Technology ETF makes up 4.1% of ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. ONE Advisory Partners LLC owned 0.06% of iShares U.S. Technology ETF worth $7,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 230.5% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $108.74. 232,438 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 678,249. The firm has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $109.51 and a 200 day moving average of $100.94. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $69.49 and a 12 month high of $114.17.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

