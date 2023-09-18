ONE Advisory Partners LLC Reduces Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

ONE Advisory Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 31.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,703 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF makes up 2.2% of ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $3,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ESGU. Summit Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 9,066.4% during the first quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,949,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 4,895,608 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 300.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,709,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282,697 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,102,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,338,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1,266.9% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 800,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,826,000 after acquiring an additional 741,760 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $98.11. 182,974 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,321,988. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.58 and a 200-day moving average of $94.52. The company has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $77.28 and a 12 month high of $101.28.

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

