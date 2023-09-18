ONE Advisory Partners LLC Takes Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

ONE Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,000. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 0.5% of ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IVW. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 19.0% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 184,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,339,000 after acquiring an additional 29,518 shares during the period. United Bank increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 54,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 245,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,714,000 after buying an additional 9,526 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 113,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,643,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 702,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,652,000 after buying an additional 81,527 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $71.22. 526,240 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,836,925. The company has a market cap of $34.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $55.30 and a twelve month high of $72.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.33.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

