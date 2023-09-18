Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc.

ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,711 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 3,592 shares during the period. Oracle comprises 8.4% of ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $15,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Oracle by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,223 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 14,912 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 16,171 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. McAdam LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 5,821 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 7,358 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 354,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total value of $43,783,337.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,784,841.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 354,837 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total transaction of $43,783,337.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at $313,784,841.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total value of $211,662,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,145,732,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,576,328,095.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,949,837 shares of company stock valued at $482,142,887 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of ORCL traded down $1.88 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $112.03. 6,693,086 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,127,557. The company has a market capitalization of $306.94 billion, a PE ratio of 33.90, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.40. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $127.54.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 3,631.39% and a net margin of 18.40%. Oracle’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ORCL. UBS Group dropped their price target on Oracle from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Oracle from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Mizuho raised their target price on Oracle from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. HSBC began coverage on Oracle in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Oracle from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.06.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

