Orbia Advance (OTCMKTS:MXCHF) vs. Orbia Advance (OTCMKTS:MXCHY) Critical Contrast

Orbia Advance (OTCMKTS:MXCHF – Get Free Report) and Orbia Advance (OTCMKTS:MXCHY – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Orbia Advance and Orbia Advance’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orbia Advance N/A N/A N/A $0.08 28.75 Orbia Advance $9.65 billion 0.49 $567.00 million N/A N/A

Orbia Advance has higher revenue and earnings than Orbia Advance.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

14.5% of Orbia Advance shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Orbia Advance and Orbia Advance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orbia Advance N/A N/A N/A Orbia Advance 1.30% 6.11% 1.71%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Orbia Advance and Orbia Advance, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orbia Advance 0 0 0 0 N/A Orbia Advance 0 0 1 0 3.00

Dividends

Orbia Advance pays an annual dividend of $0.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Orbia Advance pays an annual dividend of $0.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Orbia Advance pays out 59.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Orbia Advance beats Orbia Advance on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Orbia Advance

Orbia Advance Corporation, S.A.B. de C.V. provides products and solutions for precision agriculture, building and infrastructure, fluorinated, polymer, and connectivity sectors worldwide. The company offers irrigation systems, agricultural and greenhouse projects, digital farming technologies, and related services; and connectivity solutions, including conduits, cable-in conduit, and other HDPE products and solutions. It also provides water delivering solutions for drinking water supply, sanitation, and urban water resilience; fluorine and downstream products, comprising fluorspar mine and produces intermediates, refrigerants, and propellants for used in automotive, infrastructure, semiconductor, health, medicine, climate control, food cold chain, energy storage, computing, and telecommunications applications; and general and specialty resins, PVC, and compounds and additives for stabilizers and plasticizers, as well as compounds formulated from polyolefin, thermoplastic polyurethane, and thermoplastic elastomer polymers for various applications. The company was formerly known as Mexichem, S.A.B. de C.V. and changed its name to Orbia Advance Corporation, S.A.B. de C.V. in August 2019. Orbia Advance Corporation, S.A.B. de C.V. was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

About Orbia Advance

