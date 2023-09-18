Organto Foods (CVE:OGO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.03

Organto Foods Inc. (CVE:OGO – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 83052 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Organto Foods Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.00 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.06 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,545.02.

Get Organto Foods alerts:

Organto Foods (CVE:OGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$7.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$9.60 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Organto Foods Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

About Organto Foods

Organto Foods Inc engages in the sourcing, processing, packaging, distribution, and marketing of organic and value-added fruit, and vegetable products. The company's products include vegetable and fruit products comprising asparagus, avocado, blueberries, ginger, herbs, mango, limes, raspberries, snow peas, sugar snaps, fine green beans, and other products under the I AM Organic, Awesome, Fresh Organic Choice brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Organto Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organto Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.