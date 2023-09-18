ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,500 shares, a growth of 23.6% from the August 15th total of 26,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 25,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of IX stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $99.28. The stock had a trading volume of 10,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,621. ORIX has a 12-month low of $68.78 and a 12-month high of $100.71. The company has a market cap of $23.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

ORIX (NYSE:IX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter. ORIX had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ORIX will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ORIX in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ORIX by 8.7% during the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ORIX by 8.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in ORIX by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ORIX by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 242,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,916,000 after buying an additional 3,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ORIX in the 4th quarter worth about $306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the United States, Asia, Europe, Australasia, and the Middle East. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

