Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Stock Price Up 4.3%

Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 4.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $42.19 and last traded at $42.19. Approximately 60,536 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 175,915 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PAM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Pampa Energía in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC lowered shares of Pampa Energía from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Pampa Energía from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th.

Pampa Energía Trading Up 4.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 3.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.46.

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $1.57. Pampa Energía had a net margin of 32.22% and a return on equity of 23.32%. The company had revenue of $464.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Pampa Energía S.A. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pampa Energía during the 4th quarter valued at $283,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Pampa Energía during the 1st quarter valued at $8,260,000. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Pampa Energía by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. now owns 270,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,650,000 after purchasing an additional 58,250 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pampa Energía by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Pampa Energía in the 1st quarter worth $364,000. Institutional investors own 12.86% of the company’s stock.

About Pampa Energía

Pampa Energía SA operates as an independent energy integrated company in Argentina. The company operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. It generates electricity through thermal generation plants, thermal gas-fired thermal generation plants, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

