Pantheon Resources (OTCMKTS:PTHRF) Stock Price Up 9.7%

Shares of Pantheon Resources Plc (OTCMKTS:PTHRF – Get Free Report) rose 9.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.41 and last traded at $0.38. Approximately 741,358 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 52% from the average daily volume of 487,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.20 and a 200-day moving average of $0.23.

Pantheon Resources Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in the United States. Its primary assets are the Greater Alkaid project that covers 22,804 acres located in Alaska; and the Talitha project covering an area of approximately 44,463 acres located in North America.

