Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Director Sells $993,750.00 in Stock

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) Director James Carl Stewart sold 62,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $993,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,277,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,308,338.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Patterson-UTI Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ:PTEN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.57. 6,330,759 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,066,731. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.38. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $19.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.04). Patterson-UTI Energy had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $758.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Patterson-UTI Energy Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Patterson-UTI Energy

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 14,162 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 374.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,232,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,423,000 after acquiring an additional 972,936 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 34.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 20,539 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 5,232 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 16,649.7% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 27,302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 27,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Financial LLC bought a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the fourth quarter worth $274,000. Institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PTEN shares. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.50.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

