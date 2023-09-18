Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) Insider Tsafi Goldman Sells 35,375 Shares

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) insider Tsafi Goldman sold 35,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total transaction of $218,971.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 730,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,521,596.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Payoneer Global Stock Performance

Shares of PAYO traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,230,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,166,609. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 200.33 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.42. Payoneer Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.02 and a 52-week high of $8.04.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Payoneer Global had a return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 2.28%. The firm had revenue of $206.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Payoneer Global Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Payoneer Global

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Payoneer Global during the second quarter valued at $747,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 14.9% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 306,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 39,816 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 91.7% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Payoneer Global by 5.8% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 64,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Payoneer Global in the second quarter worth approximately $995,000. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PAYO shares. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a research note on Monday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Payoneer Global in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.07.

About Payoneer Global

Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.

