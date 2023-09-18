Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) Insider Tsafi Goldman Sells 35,375 Shares

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) insider Tsafi Goldman sold 35,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total transaction of $218,971.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 730,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,521,596.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of PAYO traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,230,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,166,609. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 200.33 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.42. Payoneer Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.02 and a 52-week high of $8.04.
Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Payoneer Global had a return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 2.28%. The firm had revenue of $206.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Payoneer Global Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PAYO shares. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a research note on Monday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Payoneer Global in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.07.
Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.
