Portofino Resources (CVE:POR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $0.10

Portofino Resources Inc. (CVE:POR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 272910 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Portofino Resources Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.94 million, a PE ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 1.85.

About Portofino Resources

Portofino Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in the Americas. The company holds an option to acquire 100% interests in the Sapawe West property that comprises 3 claims totaling 1,147 hectares located in the Schwenger and McCaul Townships, Ontario; the Gold Creek property comprising 15 mining claims containing 197 contiguous cell units covering an area of approximately 4,036 hectares located primarily in the Duckworth Township, Ontario; and the Melema West gold property covering an area of 869 hectares located to the northeast of the town of Atikokan, Ontario.

Featured Articles

