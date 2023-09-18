PowerUp Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PWUP) Short Interest Up 25.0% in August

PowerUp Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PWUP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the August 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

PowerUp Acquisition Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of PWUP traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.00. 200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,494. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.56. PowerUp Acquisition has a 12 month low of $10.08 and a 12 month high of $11.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PowerUp Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of PowerUp Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PowerUp Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $363,000. DLD Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of PowerUp Acquisition by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. DLD Asset Management LP now owns 46,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of PowerUp Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $487,000. Institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

About PowerUp Acquisition

PowerUp Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and acquire a business within the interactive media, digital media, sports, entertainment, and/or leisure areas.

