QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 162,200 shares, a growth of 26.1% from the August 15th total of 128,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

QCR Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ QCRH traded down $1.25 on Monday, reaching $48.39. 27,710 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,092. QCR has a 12 month low of $35.14 and a 12 month high of $57.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.19. The company has a market cap of $808.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $85.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.40 million. QCR had a net margin of 24.82% and a return on equity of 14.86%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that QCR will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. QCR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.52%.

QCRH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of QCR from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of QCR from $48.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of QCR in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, CEO Larry J. Helling acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,532,150. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders purchased 2,139 shares of company stock worth $107,616 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QCRH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of QCR by 93.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 278,386 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,819,000 after acquiring an additional 134,236 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC grew its position in QCR by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 265,063 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,000,000 after purchasing an additional 81,945 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in QCR by 145.4% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 133,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,866,000 after purchasing an additional 79,163 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in QCR by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 930,863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,208,000 after purchasing an additional 73,507 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in QCR by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,352,693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,501,000 after purchasing an additional 64,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company's deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

