Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) Short Interest Update

Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000,000 shares, a growth of 25.7% from the August 15th total of 795,300 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 346,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QTRX has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Securities raised shares of Quanterix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Quanterix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Quanterix from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

Quanterix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QTRX traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.91. 674,581 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,028. The firm has a market capitalization of $973.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.54 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.46. Quanterix has a twelve month low of $8.02 and a twelve month high of $28.77.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $31.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.13 million. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 58.80% and a negative return on equity of 12.60%. Analysts predict that Quanterix will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Quanterix

In other news, Director William P. Donnelly acquired 20,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.85 per share, with a total value of $501,970.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,684.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quanterix

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QTRX. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Quanterix by 6,788.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,025,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,204,000 after buying an additional 1,010,706 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Quanterix by 206.0% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,090,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,108,000 after buying an additional 734,306 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Quanterix in the first quarter valued at $7,479,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Quanterix by 84.0% in the second quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,416,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,945,000 after buying an additional 646,884 shares during the period. Finally, Boone Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Quanterix in the fourth quarter valued at $6,790,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

About Quanterix

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, engages in development and marketing of digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

