Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Bicycle Therapeutics (BCYC)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ: BCYC):

9/12/2023 – Bicycle Therapeutics had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock.

9/12/2023 – Bicycle Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $46.00 price target on the stock.

9/11/2023 – Bicycle Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock.

9/7/2023 – Bicycle Therapeutics had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock.

8/4/2023 – Bicycle Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $46.00 to $44.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/4/2023 – Bicycle Therapeutics had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock.

8/4/2023 – Bicycle Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $48.00 to $46.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/4/2023 – Bicycle Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $57.00 price target on the stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ BCYC traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,594. Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a 12 month low of $18.84 and a 12 month high of $33.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.99. The company has a market cap of $623.33 million, a P/E ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 5.65 and a quick ratio of 5.65.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $11.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.77 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 621.69% and a negative return on equity of 54.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Bicycle Therapeutics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 1,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $37,599.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,122,385.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,346 shares of company stock worth $58,885. 10.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCYC. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 91.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 118.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 21,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. It is developing BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease; BT5528, a BTC that is in a Phase I/II clinical trial targeting Ephrin type-A receptor 2; and BT8009, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial targeting Nectin-4.

