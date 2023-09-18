Ren (REN) Price Reaches $0.0488 on Exchanges

Ren (REN) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. One Ren token can currently be purchased for $0.0488 or 0.00000182 BTC on major exchanges. Ren has a total market cap of $48.81 million and $7.70 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ren has traded up 15.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ren Token Profile

Ren was first traded on December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,127,500 tokens. Ren’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ren’s official website is renproject.io. The Reddit community for Ren is https://reddit.com/r/renproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ren’s official message board is medium.com/renproject.

Buying and Selling Ren

According to CryptoCompare, “REN is an Ethereum-based ERC-20 utility token that facilitates operations in the RenVM, a decentralized, permissionless, and trustless protocol that allows users to transfer tokens across different blockchains. The REN token is used as a bond by nodes to participate in the network and earn fees for facilitating cross-chain transactions. REN was founded by Taiyang Zhang and Loong Wang, co-founders of Republic Protocol.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ren should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ren using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

