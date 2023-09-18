Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) Short Interest Up 24.8% in August

Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,220,000 shares, an increase of 24.8% from the August 15th total of 2,580,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 551,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days. Currently, 4.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Repay Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RPAY traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.57. The stock had a trading volume of 352,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,232. Repay has a 1-year low of $4.36 and a 1-year high of $10.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $761.24 million, a P/E ratio of -20.08 and a beta of 1.00.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $71.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.00 million. Repay had a negative net margin of 10.97% and a positive return on equity of 7.12%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Repay will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on RPAY. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Repay from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Repay in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Repay from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Repay in a report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Repay from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Repay has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Insider Activity at Repay

In related news, EVP Naomi Barnett sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total value of $99,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,174.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Repay news, President Shaler Alias sold 139,326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $1,046,338.26. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $563,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Naomi Barnett sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total transaction of $99,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,174.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 659,722 shares of company stock worth $5,213,106. 19.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Repay

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Repay by 5,714.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 10,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Repay by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 455,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,995,000 after purchasing an additional 53,826 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Repay by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,294,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,420,000 after purchasing an additional 234,413 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Repay during the 1st quarter valued at about $443,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Repay by 223.9% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 119,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 82,500 shares in the last quarter. 75.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Repay Company Profile

Repay Holdings Corporation, payments technology company, provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. It operates in two segments, Consumer Payments and Business Payments. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods.

Featured Articles

