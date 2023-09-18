Research Analysts’ Upgrades for September 18th (BBSI, CAC, COTY, DELL, DLR, DVN, GMED, KAMN, MWA, OMEX)

Research Analysts’ upgrades for Monday, September 18th:

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Coty (NYSE:COTY)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) was upgraded by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Block (NYSE:SQ) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

