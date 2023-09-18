Royal Fund Management LLC Has $8.27 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Royal Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 16.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 114,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 16,401 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 1.0% of Royal Fund Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EFA. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Bollard Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 89.7% during the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EFA stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $71.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,953,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,803,066. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $54.61 and a twelve month high of $74.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.86.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

