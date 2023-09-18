SALT (SALT) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $19,450.32

SALT (SALT) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. During the last seven days, SALT has traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar. SALT has a total market capitalization of $2.70 million and approximately $19,450.32 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SALT token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0225 or 0.00000084 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00009165 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00021183 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00016917 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00014435 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,729.63 or 1.00054124 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002399 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000070 BTC.

SALT (CRYPTO:SALT) is a token. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,999,995 tokens. SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com. SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 119,999,995.19035298 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.02268502 USD and is up 2.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $19,715.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SALT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SALT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

