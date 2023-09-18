Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 1,545,489 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 267% from the previous session’s volume of 420,603 shares.The stock last traded at $3.79 and had previously closed at $3.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Savara from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th.

Savara Stock Up 4.1 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 18.33 and a quick ratio of 18.33.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts forecast that Savara Inc will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Savara

In related news, major shareholder Rick Yang bought 333,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,999.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 24,471,264 shares in the company, valued at $73,413,792. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Savara

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SVRA. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Savara by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,746 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Savara by 13.7% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 57,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Savara during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Savara during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Savara in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

About Savara

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

