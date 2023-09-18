SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,480,000 shares, a growth of 20.4% from the August 15th total of 2,060,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 924,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

SBA Communications Stock Down 1.4 %

SBA Communications stock traded down $2.95 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $215.20. 463,277 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 833,402. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $224.80 and its 200-day moving average is $236.16. SBA Communications has a 12 month low of $210.93 and a 12 month high of $312.34. The stock has a market cap of $23.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.91 and a beta of 0.51.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($1.04). The firm had revenue of $678.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.87 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 18.71% and a negative return on equity of 9.68%. SBA Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that SBA Communications will post 12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 73.12%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SBAC shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $297.00 to $285.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $308.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SBA Communications currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $301.22.

Insider Transactions at SBA Communications

In other news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 371 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.30, for a total transaction of $85,070.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,949,279.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SBA Communications

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 19.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 19.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $568,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 157.6% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. 92.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

