Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Sold by Collective Family Office LLC

Collective Family Office LLC cut its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,750 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 129,531.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 594,276,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,234,146,000 after buying an additional 593,818,240 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,592,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,498,000 after purchasing an additional 633,441 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,954,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,650,000 after acquiring an additional 320,209 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,108,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,850,000 after acquiring an additional 211,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,425,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,123,000 after acquiring an additional 148,875 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.11 on Monday, reaching $67.44. The stock had a trading volume of 161,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,597. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.21. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.00 and a fifty-two week high of $69.64. The stock has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

