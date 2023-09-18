Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Stake Reduced by Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC

Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $73.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,717,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,130,971. The company has a market capitalization of $48.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.67. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $65.96 and a 52 week high of $79.49.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

