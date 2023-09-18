Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRM) Short Interest Down 20.4% in August

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a decrease of 20.4% from the August 15th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 212,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SCRM remained flat at $10.44 during midday trading on Monday. 13,835 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,680. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.28. Screaming Eagle Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.59 and a 12-month high of $11.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Screaming Eagle Acquisition

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MAS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition during the first quarter worth $258,000. Atlas Merchant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition by 17.0% during the first quarter. Atlas Merchant Capital LLC now owns 1,169,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,870,000 after acquiring an additional 169,500 shares during the last quarter. Kim LLC boosted its position in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition by 45.7% during the first quarter. Kim LLC now owns 728,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,396,000 after acquiring an additional 228,687 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition by 121.0% during the fourth quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 3,872,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG bought a new position in Screaming Eagle Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $243,000. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Company Profile

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

