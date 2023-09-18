Secret (SIE) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $6.23 Million

Secret (SIE) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 18th. One Secret token can currently be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. Secret has a total market cap of $6.23 million and approximately $1,379.13 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Secret has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.32 or 0.00150182 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00050259 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00024368 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00027811 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003749 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Secret Token Profile

Secret (CRYPTO:SIE) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Secret’s official website is www.secret.dev.

Buying and Selling Secret

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00208954 USD and is up 1.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $21.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

