SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) Insider Buys $113,100.00 in Stock

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT – Get Free Report) insider Joshua Brandon Matthews bought 97,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.16 per share, for a total transaction of $113,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 400,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,086.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

SelectQuote Stock Performance

Shares of SelectQuote stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.13. 813,862 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,738,895. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 8.40 and a quick ratio of 8.70. SelectQuote, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $2.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.49 million, a P/E ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.71.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 13th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.29). SelectQuote had a negative return on equity of 13.03% and a negative net margin of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $221.78 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SelectQuote

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in SelectQuote by 287.3% in the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 76,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 56,495 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in SelectQuote by 23.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 216,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 41,250 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in SelectQuote by 24.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 143,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 27,901 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SelectQuote in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in SelectQuote by 138.8% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 388,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 225,745 shares during the period. 49.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of SelectQuote in a report on Thursday.

SelectQuote Company Profile

SelectQuote, Inc operates a technology-enabled, direct-to-consumer distribution platform that sells a range of insurance products and healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Senior; Life; and Auto & Home. It distributes senior health policies, such as medicare advantage, medicare supplement, medicare part D, and other ancillary senior health insurance related policies, including prescription drugs, dental, vision, and hearing plans; term life policies; and non-commercial auto and home property, and casualty policies.

Featured Articles

