SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) Insider Buys $113,100.00 in Stock

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT – Get Free Report) insider Joshua Brandon Matthews bought 97,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.16 per share, for a total transaction of $113,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 400,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,086.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
SelectQuote Stock Performance
Shares of SelectQuote stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.13. 813,862 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,738,895. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 8.40 and a quick ratio of 8.70. SelectQuote, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $2.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.49 million, a P/E ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.71.
SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 13th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.29). SelectQuote had a negative return on equity of 13.03% and a negative net margin of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $221.78 million for the quarter.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of SelectQuote in a report on Thursday.
SelectQuote Company Profile
SelectQuote, Inc operates a technology-enabled, direct-to-consumer distribution platform that sells a range of insurance products and healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Senior; Life; and Auto & Home. It distributes senior health policies, such as medicare advantage, medicare supplement, medicare part D, and other ancillary senior health insurance related policies, including prescription drugs, dental, vision, and hearing plans; term life policies; and non-commercial auto and home property, and casualty policies.
