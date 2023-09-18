Short Interest in Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) Drops By 18.1%

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 82,100 shares, a decrease of 18.1% from the August 15th total of 100,300 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 106,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Bitdeer Technologies Group Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ BTDR traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.93. The company had a trading volume of 185,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,497. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -28.82 and a beta of 0.92. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $14.65.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $93.82 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Bitdeer Technologies Group will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 2nd quarter worth $347,000. SC US Ttgp LTD. purchased a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 2nd quarter worth $14,291,000. SC CHINA HOLDING Ltd purchased a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 2nd quarter worth $45,242,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 2nd quarter worth $6,444,000. 81.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bitdeer Technologies Group Company Profile

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for the cryptocurrency mining community. It mines cryptocurrencies for its own account and serve the cryptocurrency mining community by providing cryptocurrency mining solution. The company handles various processes involved in mining, such as miner procurement, transport logistics, mining datacenter design and construction, mining machine management, and daily operations.

