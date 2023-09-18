Short Interest in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Drops By 10.2%

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,650,000 shares, a decline of 10.2% from the August 15th total of 14,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days. Currently, 6.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Campbell Soup Stock Down 0.7 %

CPB traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $42.73. 2,686,701 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,543,269. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.93. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $40.76 and a 1 year high of $57.78.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.50. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 25.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CPB. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.21.

Insider Activity at Campbell Soup

In other Campbell Soup news, VP Stanley Polomski sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total transaction of $346,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,437,572.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 21.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Campbell Soup

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup during the fourth quarter worth about $164,197,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 3,894.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,308,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250,789 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,182,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749,650 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,512,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 6.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,259,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,605 shares during the period. 50.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Featured Articles

