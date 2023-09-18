Short Interest in Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF) Decreases By 18.7%

Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 780,000 shares, a decrease of 18.7% from the August 15th total of 959,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7,800.0 days.
Charter Hall Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CTOUF remained flat at $6.41 during trading on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.46. Charter Hall Group has a one year low of $6.41 and a one year high of $9.64.
About Charter Hall Group
