Short Interest in Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF) Decreases By 18.7%

Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 780,000 shares, a decrease of 18.7% from the August 15th total of 959,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7,800.0 days.

Charter Hall Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CTOUF remained flat at $6.41 during trading on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.46. Charter Hall Group has a one year low of $6.41 and a one year high of $9.64.

Get Charter Hall Group alerts:

About Charter Hall Group

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Charter Hall is one of Australia's leading fully integrated property investment and funds management groups. We use our expertise to access, deploy, manage and invest equity to create value and generate superior returns for our investor customers. We've curated a diverse portfolio of high-quality properties across our core sectors Office, Industrial & Logistics, Retail and Social Infrastructure.

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Hall Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Hall Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.