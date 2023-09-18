Short Interest in Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) Declines By 10.3%

Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 66,100 shares, a drop of 10.3% from the August 15th total of 73,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Chemung Financial Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ CHMG traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $39.81. 5,850 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,291. The stock has a market cap of $187.90 million, a P/E ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.03. Chemung Financial has a 1-year low of $33.72 and a 1-year high of $53.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Get Chemung Financial alerts:

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $24.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.60 million. Chemung Financial had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 16.22%. On average, analysts expect that Chemung Financial will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chemung Financial Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.31%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chemung Financial in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CHMG

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chemung Financial news, EVP Thomas W. Wirth sold 907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total value of $37,060.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,739 shares in the company, valued at $152,775.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 11.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHMG. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Chemung Financial during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 102.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,085 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 13.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,029 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 146.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,470 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 24,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 3.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,322 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. 39.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chemung Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chemung Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemung Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.