Short Interest in China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) Declines By 14.1%

China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 70,800 shares, a decline of 14.1% from the August 15th total of 82,400 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 48,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On China Automotive Systems

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAAS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of China Automotive Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of China Automotive Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of China Automotive Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of China Automotive Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of China Automotive Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. 5.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on China Automotive Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

China Automotive Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CAAS traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.76. The company had a trading volume of 38,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,317. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 2.44. China Automotive Systems has a 52-week low of $3.67 and a 52-week high of $9.70.

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The auto parts company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.24. China Automotive Systems had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 5.32%. The company had revenue of $137.41 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share.

About China Automotive Systems

China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light-duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic and hydraulic power steering systems and parts.

